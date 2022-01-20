Battle girls basketball fell to Jefferson City 51-33 Thursday on the road.
The Spartans struggled to keep pace with the Jays, scoring just four points in the opening quarter. Battle trailed 29-14 at the half.
The Spartans seek redemption at the Hermann Invitational beginning Monday in Hermann.
Hickman boys basketball drops game to Liberty
Hickman boys basketball lost to Liberty 81-50 in the C.W. Stessman Tournament semifinal in Liberty.
The loss puts the Kewpies at 10-6 .
Hickman will play in the third place game of the tournament against William Chrisman at 7.p.m Friday at Liberty High School.