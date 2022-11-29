Battle girls basketball took down Maplewood-Richmond Heights 90-5 on Tuesday in Maplewood.

The Spartans led 30-0 after the first quarter, 57-2 at halftime and 86-2 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

