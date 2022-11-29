Battle girls basketball took down Maplewood-Richmond Heights 90-5 on Tuesday in Maplewood.
The Spartans led 30-0 after the first quarter, 57-2 at halftime and 86-2 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Battle girls basketball took down Maplewood-Richmond Heights 90-5 on Tuesday in Maplewood.
The Spartans led 30-0 after the first quarter, 57-2 at halftime and 86-2 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Battle next faces Blue Springs South at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in the Sophie Cunningham Classic.
Hickman girls basketball beat Hazelwood Central 63-28 in the Pepsi-Cola Classic in Troy.
The Kewpies advance to the semifinals, where they will face St. Dominic at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton girls basketball fell to Harrisburg 71-48 at home.
The Trailblazers return to action next Tuesday against Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton.
Tolton boys basketball secured a 56-44 win against Webster Groves on the road. James Lee scored 21 and Evens Appolon 16.
The Trailblazers next play Hyde Park Academy at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the Darius Miles Classic in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
Hickman boys wrestling started its season 2-0 after securing wins against Moberly and Kirksville at Rock Bridge.
The Kewpies started the dual facing the Spartans. Hickman had seven wins — including three by pin — to secure a 42-36 victory.
In their match against the Tigers, the Kewpies secured eight wins — with five coming from pins — to take a 45-36 win.
The Kewpies next travel to the Francis Howell North Tournament on Saturday in St. Charles.
Rock Bridge wrestling dropped all three of its matches against Kirksville and Moberly at Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge girls wrestling went first, falling to Kirksville 51-24.
The Bruins boys wrestling went next, facing the Tigers. They dropped the first match of the dual 48-30. Rock Bridge then went against Moberly, losing 54-18.
Rock Bridge next heads to the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational on Saturday in O’Fallon.
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.