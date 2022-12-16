Battle girls basketball trounced Rockwood Summit 64-27 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament final Friday. With the win, the Spartans cruised to 7-1 on the season.
“Really happy with our energy and execution this week. We have grown so much over the course of the last week," Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. "Excited to bring a first-place trophy home to our Battle community. We have to continue to remain focused, play for our teammates and stay the course."
The Spartans will next take the court against Ballard (Iowa) in the Twelve Courts of Christmas Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at HyVee Arena in Kansas City.
Trailblazers compete in Sedalia
Tolton boys wrestling competed in Day 1 of the Battle of the Katy Trail tournament in Sedalia. The Trailblazers currently sit in seventh place as a team with 51 points.
William (Frank) Hazelrigg (165-pound class) and Brody Narron (132-pound class) led Tolton's group with 16th-place finishes for each — both adding eight points apiece for the Trailblazers.
Tolton will take the mats again Saturday for the final day of the tournament.
Hickman, Battle wrestle in holiday tournament
Hickman and Battle boys wrestling competed in Day 1 of the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament in Lee's Summit. Hickman sits in sixth with 58.5 points while Battle placed 24th with 2.5 points.
Cole Harrell (175-pound class), Jacob Huggans (120-pound class), Hank Benter and Andrew Wiesner (106-pound class) all pitched in eight points each for the Kewpies.
Jakel Lambert (285-pound class) led the Spartans with a 24th-place individual finish — accumulating all of Battle's points for the day.
Both teams wrap up tournament play Saturday.