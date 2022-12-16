Battle girls basketball trounced Rockwood Summit 64-27 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament final Friday. With the win, the Spartans cruised to 7-1 on the season.

“Really happy with our energy and execution this week. We have grown so much over the course of the last week," Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. "Excited to bring a first-place trophy home to our Battle community. We have to continue to remain focused, play for our teammates and stay the course."

