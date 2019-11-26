The Battle girls basketball team won its home opener Tuesday in nail-biting style, picking up a 48-45 win over Timberland.
Defense was the name of the game, as the Spartans had a narrow 10-7 lead after the first quarter. Timberland pulled ahead in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a 20-19 lead.
Trailing by four points after three quarters, Battle pulled back ahead with an and-1 play one minute into the fourth. Its lead widened to 41-36 halfway through the final quarter, but Timberland kept pace and pulled it back to within two. Free throws from Eliyah McCarthy with under 10 seconds to play sealed the game for the Spartans.
Battle’s next game is Tuesday at Mexico.