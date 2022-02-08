With the regular season coming to a close soon and district playoffs fast approaching, Battle girls basketball is treating every game like its last.
When the team walked out to warm up before tipoff, there was complete sternness on the Spartans’ side of the court. Not one Battle player muttered a single word, laser-focused on the task at hand — a much different vibe from previous games.
The Spartans knew they were facing another lofty challenge in Helias, one of the top defensive teams in the region. The Crusaders allowed an average of 44.6 points heading into the conference duel.
And the Spartans did indeed face a challenge, falling to the Crusaders 47-40 in a hard-fought defensive clash.
“Our effort was an A,” coach Dustyn Yung said. “We fought from buzzer to buzzer. I can’t ask for much more from our girls.”
To counter Helias’ suffocating defense, Yung orchestrated the pick-and-roll offense in getting to the rim, mainly led by Tayla Robinson (14 points). The freshman guard started scoring early, forcing Helias to adjust.
When the Crusaders started to trap the Spartans’ ball handlers, Yung went back to his typical system: spreading out the floor by running a motion-heavy offense.
The Spartans swung the ball around the arc hoping to generate more open looks in the post for K.J. Johnson and Jaleah Brookins. However, the Crusaders stayed composed and stuck to their scheme, towering over and trapping Battle’s guards with their length.
The Spartans still managed to get looks thanks to Johnson’s gifted passing in the half-court sets, but Yung mentioned that missing open shots hurt his team the most.
“We got open looks but we shot 35% from the floor and 12% from 3,” he said. “And that’s what it comes down to.”
On the other side of the ball, the Spartans did an excellent job of keeping the Crusaders out of the restricted area in the first half, where they feast on the glass off second-chance looks.
The stellar defensive play from both schools reflected in the 17-14 halftime score.
The Spartans and Crusaders both made minor adjustments down the stretch, as Battle started to trap Helias’ front court when it started entering the paint more frequently. The Crusaders ran more full-court presses to disrupt the Spartans’ rhythm.
However, in the final seven minutes of play, the Crusaders picked up the pace of play, pulling away with easy transition points.
Battle also had a tough time keeping up with Helias’ size in the latter half, especially against its post players Adalyn Koelling, a Missouri State commit, and Gabrielle Bax, who chipped in a combined 18 points. The duo played off each other well, deferring to one another when double-teamed on the block.
Helias then keyed in on Nautica Washington late in the game, immediately sending a second defender as soon as she began to drive to the rim. This ultimately put the contest out of reach for Battle.
“We came out and put up a fight,” Washington said, who finished as Battle’s second-leading scorer with six points. “We still kept our head in the game at all times.”
“We play hard every single game,” Robinson said. “We’re keeping our heads up from this one.”
Yung agreed with his players, stating how proud he was of his group’s effort and how dialed in they’ve remained with district playoffs on the horizon.
“I think we’re still focused,” he said. “We have two big games next week that we’ll turn our attention to, and then we’ll roll right into districts.”