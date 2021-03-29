Battle girls soccer was in a scoreless deadlock with Helias at halftime, but a second-half surge by the Crusaders left the Spartans in the dust.
Helias had four goals after halftime in a 4-0 win, with the first coming 11 minutes after the break.
The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and play Camdenton at 6 p.m. April 5 at home.
Missouri chess wins Blitz Cup
The Missouri chess team won the Blitz Cup in the International Chess Federation’s inaugural World University Online Championships on Saturday. The Tigers also finished second in the Rapid Cup team competition.
Mikhail Antipov won a silver medal in the blitz competition and a bronze medal in the rapid competition. Olga Badelka also won a silver in the blitz competition and a bronze in the rapid competition.
“This is a huge milestone for our program,” MU coach Cristian Chirila said in a news release. “Since I arrived on campus more than two years ago, we’ve had our eye on winning a national championship. Now being able to win a world championship is huge for our program, and it’s a testament to our players on and off the board. We’re a young program that’s now cementing its place among the elite universities for chess.”
Missouri men’s golf third at Hootie Intercollegiate
Missouri men’s golf moved from fourth to third at the Hootie Intercollegiate in Bulls Bay, South Carolina.
The Tigers shot a 6-under 282 for the second straight day and are one stroke off leaders Auburn and North Carolina State.
Ross Steelman finished the day tied for fifth at 5-under-par and Tommy Boone finished the day tied for ninth at 3-under. Missouri has one more round of play Tuesday.