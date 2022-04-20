Battle girls soccer dropped its ninth game of the season, losing 6-0 to Southern Boone.
The match started off hot for the Eagles when junior Julia Richardson knocked in the first goal of the game. Things began to spiral for Battle soon after as Southern Boone's Ellie Helms and Tessa Roney scored a goal each to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Battle allowed another three goals in the second half from Jersee Wren, Josey Uhrig and Richardson who ended the game the same way she started it.
Battle girls soccer will be back in action at 3 p.m Friday at Tolton High School to take on Fulton and Quincy Notre Dame in the Tolton Tournament.
Inclement weather causes forces area schools to call off games
Hickman baseball's game against Gateway Legacy was one of several local games canceled due to inclement weather. A makeup date is to be announced.
The contest was slated as Hickman's return to the diamond since the Columbia Tournament last weekend. The Kewpies return to the diamond 6 p.m. Friday against St. Louis University High School on the road.
Other cancellations included Tolton girls soccer vs. St. Michael the Archangel, Tolton baseball vs. Bishop DuBourg, Tolton boys golf vs. St. Mary’s in St. Louis and Rock Bridge baseball vs. Helias, which will now take on Helias at 5 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge.