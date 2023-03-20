Despite a slow start, Battle sent its home game against Moberly to overtime in the 75th minute after a goal from Sarah Pugh.
The late equalizer tied the game at 1, and two periods of overtime weren’t enough to split the two sides.
Battle ultimately lost to the visitors, falling in penalty kicks.
Moberly tucked away three spot kicks in the shootout, while Battle missed its fifth and final attempt to end the match.
Battle (0-1) struggled to get comfortable in the first half.
“I thought our ladies took a minute to settle down and get into what we do well,” Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. “They were outworking us, and when you work hard, you’re going to be rewarded.”
Moberly’s reward for its effort came in the form of a fifth-minute goal from Karlie McGee that gave the visitors the lead for a majority of the match.
McGee’s shot was aided by the wind, floating just above Battle goalkeeper Ainsley Craver’s hands and into the back of the net.
“That is a frustrating one to see go in as a coach,” Boardsen said, “but they deserved the goal.”
Battle struggled to find the net, even when it started becoming more dominant in the midfield. Striker Maliyah Miller had three shots on goal but couldn’t score.
“Obviously, you want to get the win in the first game, but overall, (I) couldn’t be happier with the (girls’) effort,” Boardsen said.
Battle has a quick turnaround. The Spartans begin CMAC play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday by hosting 2022 state semifinalist Rock Bridge.
Boardsen says physicality will be the biggest focus of his team’s training session Tuesday.
“If we step out and are intimidated by who they are, we won’t be able to get the job done,” Boardsen said. “It’s important for us to go out there and just be physical from the start.”
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
