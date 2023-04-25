Maliyah Miller put on another show Tuesday as Battle girls soccer defeated Blair Oaks 7-0 in Columbia.
Maliyah Miller put on another show Tuesday as Battle girls soccer defeated Blair Oaks 7-0 in Columbia.
Miller scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Spartans to a much-needed victory after Battle fell to Jefferson City 4-1 on Monday.
“I thought we moved the ball quite a bit better than we did last night,” Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. “There were probably some openings tonight that weren’t open in previous nights, but we were (much more) patient and allowed the ball to do the work.”
Battle senior defender Krista Marks was put on the attacking front to start the second half, allowing her to pick up her first goal of the season in the 46th minute.
“It was really important to me to allow her the opportunity to get a goal on senior night,” Boardsen said.
The Spartans ended the game with a 79th-minute goal from Arles Varela-Martinez.
The contest was the first time that the Spartans and Falcons have met; Blair Oaks is in its first year fielding a girls varsity team.
“For a first-year program, they’ve got some good pieces,” Boardsen said. “Over the next couple of years, they are going to develop into a great program.”
Battle (7-9-1) next plays on the road against Tolton (7-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolton boys tennis showcased its midseason dominance once again, winning its 12th consecutive match with a 9-0 victory over Columbia Independent School at Cosmo Park.
The Trailblazers were awarded two forfeit victories due to the Lions’ roster constraints, but Tolton rallied in every set it played.
Matthew Jagger had a back-and-forth singles match, losing the first set before winning the second and prevailing in the tiebreaker.
The Trailblazers travel to face Battle at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman boys tennis found itself in another nail-biter on the road against Capital City but prevailed with a 5-4 victory in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies were coming off a 5-4 loss to Rock Bridge on Monday and found a way to bounce back against the Cavaliers.
Hickman’s victory helped the Kewpies inch back toward a .500 record as the Kewpies enter the final stretch of the season. They will aim to win two consecutive duals for the first time this season with a matchup against Hannibal at 4 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
