Battle girls basketball beat No. 1 California 58-53 in the semifinals of the Hermann Tournament on Wednesday. The upset advances the Spartans to the championship game.
Freshman star Tayla Robinson led Battle’s offense once again, netting 17 points. Kaelyn Johnson finished with 14, while Nautica Washington and Maliyah Miller had seven each.
Coach Dustyn Yung was especially impressed with his group’s performance against the top team in the tournament.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort and execution,” Yung said. “We played a great game from start to finish.”
Battle (10-7) plays for the tournament title against Owensville at 8 p.m. Friday in Hermann.
Battle wrestling celebrates senior night in dual against Mexico
Battle senior wrestler Anyha Cain celebrated senior night with a 4-3 decision victory against Matty Tolbert in the Spartans’ dual against Mexico.
Cain’s performance followed a three-win evening in Friday’s Hickman Wrestling Tournament.
Emmett Bryan and Keziah Segovia also won their matches, but the Spartans ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 42-15 Wednesday .
The Spartans next compete in the CMAC conference tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Hickman girls swimming takes first place in Hannibal meet
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton girls swimming traveled to Hannibal High School to compete in a meet against the Pirates. The Kewpies finished with 66 points, sealing a first-place finish in the five-school meet.
From Hickman, Macey Hansen led the way, taking first place in the 200-meter individual medley and contributing to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Bruins finished just three points behind the Kewpies with 63. Sydney Markowski took first place in the 500 freestyle, while Audrey Dusenberg led the pack in the 100 backstroke.
Tolton and Battle both finished behind Hannibal in the final count. Janaya Weitkemper was the only Battle swimmer to finish first in an event, taking gold in the 100 free.
“It was a small mid-week meet for us that allowed some of the girls to try different events they wouldn’t normally swim at other meets during the season,” coach Taylor Birsa said. “We had some time improvements for some of the girls and others were a little off of their best, but it’s nice to see them stay consistent.”
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swimming return to the pool at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Springfield Invitational, while Tolton competes at 1 p.m. the same day in the AAC Championship in Town and Country.