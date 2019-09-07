It was a learning weekend for Battle. When all was said and done, the Spartans were 2-3 in their own War on the Battlefield. Two of the losses in the two-day tournament came against defending state champions Blue Springs South and Mexico.
“We faced great opponents, we just left our heart out on the field,” junior pitcher Mya McCubbin said.
The team wasn’t disappointed in their performance over the weekend, though.
“The question we ask ourselves is ‘Did we get better?’ The answer is we got way better,” coach Joe Henderson said.
On Friday, Battle fell to Class 4 State Champion Blue Springs South after giving up three runs in the final inning, dropping the game 3-2. The Spartans bounced back in the double-header to defeat Smith-Cotton 11-3.
On the following day, Battle lined up first against the Fulton Hornets.
Much of the Spartan’s 5-0 win can be attributed to multiple errors and mental mistakes committed by their opponents.
McCubbin was the highlight of the squad on Saturday morning. The right-hander pitched the first five frames, giving up one hit — a bunt single in the fourth — and striking out five Hornet batters.
Abby Schlude also played well for the Spartans. The sophomore pitched one scoreless inning and scored a run when she was hit by a pitch.
After advancing past the Hornets, Battle faced another tough opponent in Helias.
Helias hitters scored one in the first inning on a passed ball. That was all the damage done though, as McCubbin struck out the next batter and ended the inning.
The Spartans faced tough pitching all tournament long, but perhaps the most lauded is Helias’ Lauren Howell, an All-State senior pitcher committed to play for Arkansas next year.
Battle hitters stayed quiet until the third inning, where they tagged the Crusader’s ace for four runs. Helias pulled their starter in favor of junior Alexa Rehmeier, who neutralized the threat.
The score sat at 4-1 until the fifth inning, when Helias’ sophomore shortstop doubled her teammate home.
Due to time constraints, the sixth inning would be the last. A home run, an error, a double and a single in consecutive at-bats completed the second comeback walk-off win against the Spartans in as many days.
Despite the tough loss, Henderson was optimistic in what he saw from his team.
“I couldn’t be happier as a coach,” Henderson said. “Would I like to win those games? You know I’d like to win them, but part of it is growing.”
Going into their final game of the tournament, playing for third place, the Spartans looked tired. From Aug. 30 to Saturday, Battle played nine softball games in nine days.
Henderson rested some of his veterans in favor of younger faces and fresher bodies in Saturday evening’s game against Mexico. Freshmen Kira Nichols, Jenna Perkey and Schlude all had an at-bat in the contest.
Despite the renewed lineup, Battle struggled with Mexico’s Class 3 State Championship lineup.
The game was close heading into the top of the fifth inning, with Mexico leading 3-2, but the momentum was clearly in the Bulldogs’ favor. They scored another eight runs off of Battle starter Brooke Nutter in the following inning. When Henderson went to the bullpen, the Bulldogs tagged freshman Ainsley Stubbs for another run.
Junior Eliyah McCarthy said more than anything, Battle showcased their grit.
“We showed that we’re here to play ball,” she said.
McCarthy was recognized for her effort and play when, after the Mexico loss, she and two teammates were selected to the All-Tournament team. The team was selected by a coach’s vote to highlight the premier players in the six-team bracket. McCarthy was joined by McCubbin and slugger Sophia Fernandez.
Battle will take a few days off, but will host cross-town rival Rock Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.