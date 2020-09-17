Battle football's conference game against Hickman this week has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test, the school announced Thursday on Twitter.
Due to FERPA privacy laws, Battle athletic director Alex Huck was unable to confirm whether the positive test result came from a member of the team or someone to whom the team had been exposed. The press release from the school indicated a "recent COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Battle Football program."
Coach Atiyyah Ellison confirmed to the Missourian that Thursday's practice has been canceled. Ellison said he is unsure when practice will resume and that the decision will come from the Health Department.
Friday’s game against Hickman would have been Battle’s first against another Columbia-area school. The Spartans play Rock Bridge on Oct. 9 and don't play Tolton at all. While the season schedule leaves little room for adjustments, Ellison said he'd like another chance to play Hickman this season.
“I mean, I’d like to reschedule it," Ellison said. "We have a bye week next week, so if it was gonna happen, you know, this is not the worst time it can happen. I just want everybody to take this seriously. You know, we’ve been wearing our masks since the summer and doing everything we can, but there’s still times when things can happen.”
Huck also said he "would love to be able to" reschedule the game against Hickman, which is now a conference opponent for Battle in the Central Missouri Activities Conference. While Battle has a bye week next week, Hickman is scheduled to play at Smith-Cotton.
Hickman coach Cedric Alvis also said he would like to reschedule the Battle game but that it wasn’t really on his mind right now. The Kewpies are looking for a new opponent to play Friday and are hoping that, with other teams in similar situations, it will be easy to find one.
The threat of COVID-19 has loomed over the resumption of fall sports since Week 1. While this is the first football cancellation for CPS, other schools in mid-Missouri have already had games canceled because of similar scenarios. Hallsville has had two of its games — last week's contest against Versailles and this week's against Eldon — canceled.
“I don’t think you’re ever prepared,” Ellison said. “Even if we warn them a million times, I don’t think they’re actually prepared for something like this to happen. But hopefully they handle it with some maturity and understand, again, we’re planning on finishing our season once we’re allowed to.”
Battle’s next game — for the moment — will be Oct. 2, when the Spartans host Smith-Cotton.
Additional reporting by Joel Lorenzi.