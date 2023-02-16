Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge girls swim and dive competed on the first day of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.

For the Spartans, Macey Hansen was the team’s star, winning the preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 57.83 seconds and placing fourth in the 200 free in 1:54.09.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you