Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge girls swim and dive competed on the first day of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.
For the Spartans, Macey Hansen was the team’s star, winning the preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 57.83 seconds and placing fourth in the 200 free in 1:54.09.
Hickman had some strong performances as well. Savannah Alten had the best diving score out of the three schools, placing ninth with 339.40 points. In swimming, Kewpies junior Sophie Ragsdell finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.54 seconds. She also had an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:09.40). Ragsdell will swim in the finals of both events Friday.
Two Bruins divers finished in the top 20 of the 1-meter event. Annalise Wightman scored 237.25 points, securing 17th place. Isabella Hutchinson was not far behind, finishing 19th with a score of 235.30. Hickman’s Megan Zguta was 20th.
Battle and Hickman will compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 finals beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.