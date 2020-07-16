Battle High School announced Thursday that Joe Henderson would be filling the baseball program’s recent head coach vacancy.
Henderson replaces Doug Boyer, who coached the Spartans’ baseball program from its inception.
Boyer, who told athletic director Alex Huck of his plans to resign in January, was still able to coach the Spartans with an abridged summer league schedule. In his final, brief season, Battle went 10-4-2.
“Doug Boyer has done a great job, and I’m just going to try to build onto that and see if we can shake something up,” Henderson said. “I’m happy to have the challenge.”
Henderson has helmed the Battle softball program since its inception in 2013. Under him, they have put together five consecutive winning seasons. He has also coached the sport at the high school, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.
“He has instilled a positive culture into the softball program, prioritizing the academic success and person growth of his student-athletes off the field as much as success on the field,” Huck said in a statement Thursday. “I am excited to see the continued growth of Battle baseball as a successful team and the overall culture under his leadership.”
Henderson will now be pulling double duty, too, as he will maintain his position at the softball program’s helm.
“I don’t really see that as a large shrink in my time,” Henderson said Thursday. “While softball’s going on in the fall, strength and conditioning will go on for baseball and while baseball’s going on in the spring, strength and conditioning will go on for softball.
“When you coach, you coach, you know?”
Henderson has coached both baseball and softball during the last 43 years, spending the majority of the last two decades coaching both sports in mid-Missouri. He’s spent time on staffs at Westminster, Stephens and Columbia colleges, Lincoln University and also coach for a time at Rock Bridge. Prior to mid-Missouri, he spent time coaching in Georgia, Wisconsin and Colorado.
The softball coach may have had a “crazy moment,” he said, when he threw his name in for consideration for another new head coaching post.
“(I’ve) been at Battle a long time and I really want to see the baseball program grow,” he said. “(I) want to see a winning tradition.”
That starts with discipline and building more of a culture, Henderson said.
“(It’s) trying to get them to realize expectations,” he said. “We all want to win. That’s easy, right? But having that expectation and having it become real is very different.
“And if they don’t win, my goal is to build good young men. If you can do that, winning and losing usually takes care of itself.”