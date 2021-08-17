Battle High School has a new girls soccer coach.
The athletic program announced Tuesday that it hired Alundis Pledge to lead the team. He was most recently the head boys and girls coach at Byhalia High School in in Mississippi.
Pledge led both teams to the their first-ever postseason appearances.
The Louisville, Mississippi, native also has worked with Ole Miss and Memphis' soccer programs in a marketing capacity.
The Spartans finished their 2021 season with a district tournament loss to Hickman.