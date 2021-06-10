Dustyn Yung will lead the Battle girls basketball team after serving as an assistant coach for Moberly Area Community College's women's team, Battle Athletics announced in a release Thursday.
MACC qualified for the NJCAA National Tournament twice and was ranked in the top 15 nationally during Yung's time with the program. Prior to MACC, Yung spent three years as the director of women's basketball operations at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. He also spent time as a graduate assistant coach at Central Methodist University.