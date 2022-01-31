After just one Spartan scored in double figures for Battle girls basketball against Jefferson City in its 51-33 loss Jan. 20, the team entered last week's tournament in Hermann with the hopes of formulating a better offensive identity.
And the Spartans did just that.
Battle finished second in the Hermann Invitational, which took place from Jan. 24-28. Coach Dustyn Yung saw the week as a tremendous learning curve for the Spartans, who have struggled offensively as of late.
"I was really proud of how we executed in the half-court offense," he said. "We grew a lot in that regard this past week."
The Spartans opened up the tournament playing Montgomery County in a narrow 49-45 victory. Battle started off strong, leading by as much as 17 before the Wildcats began to apply pressure in a full-court press. Turnovers on the Spartans' front also benefitted Montgomery County, which got itself back in the game in the closing minutes of regulation.
Yung's team was able to seal the deal despite the comeback effort from the Wildcats.
It was the same story in the semifinals for Battle against top-seeded California. The Spartans jumped out to a 20-9 lead early until the Pintos applied an aggressive full-court defense.
Yung made adjustments down the stretch, slowing the Spartans' pace of play down which allowed them to score consistently in half-court play, finishing the upset in a 58-53 win.
Yung was also impressed with the individual performances of Brooklyn Spillman and Jaleah Brookins, who grew as scorers throughout the week but most notably against California, going up against one of the best front courts in the state.
"I thought they both stepped up in that regard, especially in the California game," Yung said. "It was great to see, mostly because they usually don't impact the game that way scoring wise."
Battle advanced to the championship match but fell to Owensville 65-40. Yung attributed the loss to fatigue, claiming that playing three games in five days was a circumstance his team was not used to.
"We were exhausted," Yung said. "Playing that many games in a short amount of time is something we haven't been adjusted to yet. Regardless, I'm so proud of our group."
Yung also credited Owensville for outplaying the Spartans, noting that the Dutchmen's ability to increase the game's pace threw his club out of rhythm.
"We don't typically play fast, so learning to adjust to that will be something we'll need to do going forward," Yung said.
Regardless of the loss in the title game, Yung was impressed with his team's growth on the offensive end. Freshman star Tayla Robinson finished with First Team All-Tournament honors, averaging 14.3 points.
"She's a kid that doesn't get a lot of credit for what she does," Yung said of his team's leading scorer.
Junior Kaelyn Johnson made the second all-tournament team.
Now sitting at 10-8, Battle will begin applying what it learned in Hermann against Smith-Cotton, tipping off 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.