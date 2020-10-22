Battle’s offense has been a touchdown-scoring machine all season.
The Spartans have scored 35 or more points in five of their six games, averaging 43 points across the board. While running back Gerry Marteen Jr. accounts for most of those, a number of his teammates have made themselves offensive threats this season both on the ground and in the air.
Hannibal, Battle’s final regular-season opponent, hasn’t given opposing offenses as much leeway as the Spartans are accustomed to. Against the Pirates, offenses have averaged just 17 points this season.
“If they keep us to 20, I hope that they have 19,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. “So I don’t care about the point spread or any of that stuff as long as we have one more point than they do at the end of the game.”
This will be the seventh consecutive year Battle and Hannibal have closed their regular seasons against each other, with the Spartans winning the last four of those matchups.
Despite the history, Battle knows it can’t go in to the game with a big head.
“You just cannot underestimate them,” Battle’s Jaylen Broadus said. “Just because we beat them so many times in a row doesn’t mean you can just let your guard down and expect us to beat them.”
Battle and Hannibal have shared two opponents this season: Jefferson City and Moberly. Both the Spartans and the Pirates beat the Jays by similar scores. Against both teams, Jefferson City put up only 21 points, but Battle managed one more touchdown than Hannibal did against the Jays’ defense.
The two teams’ results against Moberly differed. In its postquarantine debut and after just two practices, Battle edged Moberly in the fourth quarter, winning 37-36.
Hannibal also finished its game against Moberly with a one-point difference but ended on the losing side, falling 14-13.
Owen Lewis, one of Battle’s O-linemen, said the Spartans have been working on certain key aspects of their game to combat Hannibal’s strong D-line.
“We’ve just been working on staying low,” Lewis said. “They got a couple of guys that come off the ball really fast, so we got to be able to, once that ball is snapped, come off the ball really fast, hard and physical and just keep the motor on.”
Hannibal’s starting quarterback, Courtland Watson, missed the Pirates’ last game with a foot injury. His status for Friday night will be a game-time decision.
Running back Aneyas Williams filled the position and could potentially do so again against Battle.
Broadus said the defense has been focusing more on the run game than passing because of not knowing which of Hannibal’s quarterbacks will be starting.
The Spartans also have enough film on the Pirates from over the years that Ellison isn’t concerned with who’s in the backfield.
He also reiterated the team’s motto of focusing on what they can control, not what they can’t.
“I’ve been saying all year we try to focus more on what we do well as opposed to like what they might do and who’s back there,” Ellison said. “It really doesn’t matter at the end of the day.”
Battle also reflected on the season thus far ahead of its Friday game.
The Spartans have been working on the mental aspect of their game all season long, especially because of the added tumult provided by COVID-19.
“It’s between the ears,” Ellison said, “from the Zoom classes to what goes on on the field. They really have to be more cerebral, especially our older guys. We expect that from them.”