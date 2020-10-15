Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison has been echoing one sentiment all season.
“We can be great — if we play four quarters,” he first said after the Spartans’ Week 2 win over Capital City.
After a similar win over Smith-Cotton on Saturday, Ellison said the same thing. He doesn’t think his team is giving its all for the entirety of the game. His players are starting to recognize it, too.
“We came out against Smith-Cotton (in) the first half and put up 40,” quarterback Khaleel Dampier said. “We only put up nine the second half. We gotta try to put up 40 in the second half, too. Keep our foot on their throat and keep going.”
Battle (4-1, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) travels to Jefferson City on Friday for what could be one of its toughest matchups of the year. While the Jays were shut out against Helias Catholic — the only team to beat the Spartans — the Jays held the Crusaders to just 28 points last week. It was the least points Helias had scored in a game all season.
Spartans running back Rickie Dunn noted that Jefferson City’s D-line is quick to the ball and that getting off of the ball quicker will be important for Battle’s offense.
Over its five games this season, Battle has accrued over 1,000 rushing yards, but many of which came from long, single-play scoring rushes by starting running back Gerry Marteen Jr. The O-line hasn’t been entirely consistent, especially against more difficult opponents.
”I think they get to block for one of the best guys we’re gonna see,” Ellison said. “So seeing them at practice and knowing he doesn’t need a lot of time should give them a little more confidence. But sometimes we just don’t play well enough to let our backs shine. So hopefully tomorrow we continue the trend that we started on Saturday.
The Jays also have a run-heavy offense and are a traditionally strong mid-Missouri team. The Spartans are still taking their traditional approach when it comes to preparing for Jefferson City, though, and spent the week focusing on themselves and their mentality.
Only person that can beat us is us,” Dampier said.
Dunn said the team got “loose” in the second half of Saturday’s game, a possible explanation to the five penalties it was flagged for. At least one of those penalties came from “running their mouths” — Ellison’s words — after plays. The team attempted to fix that at practice this week.
“We have been trying to be more disciplined,” Dunn said. “Less side conversations, more football talk.”
The Spartans also spent more time on conditioning this week, a habit that will carry be carried on as the team looks to make a deep run into the postseason. For Ellison, the physical and mental benefits of conditioning present themselves in the same way.
”Anything you do normally, the more you do it, you get better at it,” Ellison said. “That’s all we’re trying to do is get them more reps and more chances to get better.”
Battle and Jefferson City will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Jefferson City High School.