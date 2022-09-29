From left, Jayden Donnelly, Rickie Dunn and Dylon Piittman celebrate after a touchdown (copy)

From left, Jayden Donnelly, Rickie Dunn and Dylon Pittman celebrate after a touchdown Sept. 2 at Battle. Battle faces Smith-Cotton on Friday.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

After a brief intermission,Battle (1-4, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will focus back on CMACplay Friday night. Battle hosts Smith-Cotton (1-4, 0-3) in an important matchup for district and playoff seeding.

Battle fought hard in a 48-44 defeat at the hands of North County (4-1) last Friday. Star quarterback Justin Goolsby, receiver Daqual Wright, and running backs Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray combined for six touchdowns and kept the Spartans in the game until the very end. However, their defense did not come up with a key stop in the fourth quarter to give them a chance to take the lead.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you