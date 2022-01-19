Fresh off a third-place finish in the Rotating 8 Tournament, Battle boys basketball came into Wednesday hoping to build on its momentum.
Instead, it ran into Tolton’s dynamic duo of Jevon Porter and Tahki Chievous.
The Spartans fell on the road to the Trailblazers 84-61 in the crosstown matchup, keeping the score close for most of the game until Tolton finally put the game out of reach in the closing minutes.
“I think we executed well, but the turnovers got to us and our hustle started to slow down at the end,” junior forward Ethan Wiley said. “We learned a lot from this game in terms of what we should and shouldn’t do.”
And what a learning experience it was. Battle (7-7) faced a tough task in Tolton (11-4), a team loaded with star talent. Porter and Chievous combined for 53 of the Trailblazers’ points while also contributing on the defensive end.
Battle’s leading scorers were Wiley (16) and Justin Goolsby (18). Tarron Cason and Tay Patrick both had 11 apiece.
The Spartans settled for jump shots often in the first quarter because of the Blazers’ suffocating perimeter defense. Tolton set the defensive tone from the opening tip, operating a full-court press that set Battle’s offense out of rhythm. The Spartans adjusted the following quarter — pushing the pace of their offense following defensive rebounds — but were still unable to contain Porter, who was scoring from everywhere on the floor.
The four-star recruit logged 19 points in the first half and 30 overall. He scored from 3, down low and even coast-to-coast. The Spartans lacked size to contest the 6-foot-8 swingman’s shot.
Battle coach Ben Pallardy noted that he thought his team played good defense against Porter, keeping him outside of the paint at times.
“He can make those outside shots, he’s a special player,” Pallardy said.
Chievous also had no problem blowing past the slower Battle defenders, often drawing contact at the rim and converting from the charity stripe. He was a blockade guarding the perimeter, which was a big factor in why Battle settled for jumpers early. Spartan guards — Cason and freshman Vernell Holt particularly — struggled against Chievous’ 6-foot-5 frame.
In the second half, Battle continued to play aggressively in open transition, but Tolton stepped up defensively, meeting Battle players at the rim and forcing it them to make quick decisions. This led to turnovers and blocked shots, which the Trailblazers capitalized on when getting the ball back. Tolton’s Aaron Rowe also started dissecting Battle’s defense, utilizing the pick-and-roll on the smaller Spartan guards.
The Spartans committed a plethora of fouls down the stretch, as Chievous took four technical foul shots total. Goolsby and Wiley provided interior scoring for Battle, but were inconsistent from the foul line, putting the game ultimately out of reach.
Despite the loss, Pallardy saw positives.
“I thought we played really spirited, especially in the first three quarters,” Pallardy said. “Our effort was phenomenal, but I told the guys in the locker room we need to start combining execution with effort.”
Pallardy also credited Tolton, citing the Trailblazers as “a great team with a lot of talent.”
Goolsby echoed his coach’s comments.
“They’re a great challenge,” he said. “We played well, we just made some mistakes at the end. Once we get that together, we’ll be fine.”
Battle will have a chance to build upon this loss and redeem itself soon. The Spartans will take on Roosevelt at 6 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.