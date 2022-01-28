Just minutes before Battle boys basketball tipped off against Parkview at home, an emotional senior night celebration took place at middle court.
Despite the Spartans’ heartbreaking 57-53 loss Friday, Battle honored its six seniors — Tarron Cason, Jay Smith, Caven Wheeler, Livingston Coaty Jr., Pun Brownlee and Ryan Libimbi. The players walked to center court with their parents to shake coach Ben Pallardy’s hand, followed by a group picture.
The younger Spartans were moved by their elder teammates’ special occasion — including junior JV Harris, who wiped his eyes with his warmup shirt as the soon-to-be graduates rejoined the team in the huddle following the ceremony.
Pallardy even started an all-senior lineup to begin the game. He expressed his gratitude for the group, calling them “unbelievable leaders.”
“With it being my first year (as coach), we needed that leadership,” he said. “They practice so hard each and every day to get better. It’s been great seeing that hard work (come) together for them.”
But the Spartans’ celebration didn’t last long. Parkview (11-7) came into the matchup desperate for a win following three consecutive losses, relying on its pesky defense to help secure the victory.
The Vikings played an aggressive man-to-man scheme, mainly operating a full-court press with two defenders trapping Battles' ball handlers after receiving the inbound pass. This frustrated Battles' guards, as they had to deter to forward Justin Goolsby to bring the ball up the floor on a few occasions.
“They got after us,” Pallardy said. “They’re very athletic and rotate well, but once we got organized, I thought we were fine.”
Battle adjusted against Parkview’s defense better in the second half, moving the ball well and converting timely three-pointers to keep pace with the Vikings.
Freshman point guard Vernell Holt carried the load for the Spartans’ offense, consistently drawing contact at the rim and getting to the foul line. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
“Vernell is the one true point guard that we have,” Pallardy said. “He’s lighting quick, has a great handle and is a natural playmaker. It’s amazing what he can do for us at this level given his age.”
Holt and Smith (10) were the only Battle players in double figures.
Despite Battle’s counterattacks down the stretch, Parkview remained in the driver’s seat for most of the game, scoring on mismatches off well-executed screens at the top of the key. The Vikings one-two punch in guard Elijah Whitley and forward Marcus Price Jr. was lethal in transition, combining for 25 points between the pair.
Xzavia McArthur (12 points) and TJ Hill (11 points) were the other Vikings in double digits.
Battle also committed its fair share of turnovers late in the second half, which led to a few easy buckets for Parkview.
Just when the game seemed all but over with Parkview leading 55-47 with under a minute and a half left, Wheeler hit back-to-back 3s for the Spartans to cut it to 55-53 with 1.4 seconds to play in regulation. Battle was then forced to foul immediately, which sent the Parkview to the line, ending the Spartans’ magical comeback attempt.
“I think we played great, just have to clean up some of the turnovers and protecting the ball,” Cason said post game.
Pallardy agreed with Cason, saying his players “left it all on the floor, despite the loss.”
The first-year coach also mentioned that he wants to allow his team to play more freely going forward when it comes to generating offense.
“I feel like I was calling sets too often. I have to learn to trust these guys more in these situations and allowing them to play off each other,” he said. “And that’s a learning experience for me as well.”
Battle (8-9) next plays in the Southern Boone Classic beginning Monday in Ashland.