Battle baseball exploded offensively Monday evening, overcoming Rolla doing the same to a slightly lesser extent. The Spartans took down the Bulldogs 15-10 in Rolla, halting a three-game losing streak.
Battle improved its record to 12-16. The Spartans are back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Blair Oaks in Columbia.
Tolton girls soccer blows out St. Paul Lutheran
Tolton girls soccer had no trouble with St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), beating the Saints 7-0.
The Trailblazers built a 3-0 lead in the first half and kept their foot on the gas, scoring four in the second. Tolton bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Hannibal Saturday, improving its record to 10-6-1.
Tolton has a quick turnaround for a match against Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday in O’Fallon.
Tolton boys golf defeats St. Francis Borgia
Tolton boys golf snuck by St. Francis Borgia in Washington, Missouri, beating the Knights by 10 strokes.
Garrett McIntosh finished as the medalist with a score of 38.
Up next, Tolton will golf in the Battle Spartans Cinco de Mayo Invitational on Friday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.