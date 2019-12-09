SEDALIA — Brian Meny said the scene in the locker room was that of a mobbing of celebration.
The Battle boys basketball coach and his Spartans team (2-1) had just pulled out a 69-67 victory on a last-second putback against Smith-Cotton (3-2) as time expired in Sedalia.
Battle guard Marcius Grant was bringing up the ball in the dwindling seconds Tuesday, and — with a win on the line — he had a smile on his face.
Grant said he was planning to take the last shot, but after noticing Zh’Vaughn Ward’s defender was cheating up in the passing lane, he found his teammate open on the baseline.
Ward went up for a layup on the right side of the basket, and the Spartans bench let out a collective gasp as the ball popped out with under four seconds left.
Soon, however, the gasps turned to screams of excitement, as Tristan Meny grabbed the putback and tipped it in for a win.
“We were pretty pleased with it,” Brain Meny said of the final play. “We got a setup and then Tristan went to the glass like he was supposed to and got the tip-in.”
The Battle win went from being a breezy game to closely contested after the Spartans let their 11-point halftime lead dwindle and slip.
A large part of Smith-Cotton cutting into the deficit was forced turnovers. Heading into the half, Battle had just five turnovers, but that number more than doubled partway through the third. By the end of the night, Battle had turned the ball over 12 times.
“It was just them speeding us up,” Grant said. “When we sped up, we kind of got loose with the ball and that’s when the turnovers came and that’s when they get on runs.
“And it’s hard to stop teams when they’re on runs.”
In particular, the Spartans had a hard time stopping the duo of Christian Finley and Kardell Simms. The guard-forward combo finished the night with 38 combined points, including 17 second half points.
Smith-Cotton coach Kevin Thomas said Finley’s performance was indicative of his season so far. After Tuesday’s loss, Finley’s averaging 17 points a game this season.
“He’s gotten better every year he’s been here,” Thomas said. “If (he) continues to play like that, we’re going to be hard to stop and hard to guard.”
What saved Battle in particular was its ability to hit the board on both sides of the court. As a unit, the Spartans finished with 27 rebounds, with 13 of those coming on offense.
“We’ve gotta go with that,” Brian Meny said of hitting the offensive glass. “We’ve got good athletes, good jumpers. Everybody in my lineup except for (Ward) can dunk. They’re athletes; they can go get it.”
The Spartans also had four players in double figures, with Cachao Giznquinto leading Battle with 17 points. Giznquinto, Ward, Meny and Abdi Ibrahim combined for 55 of the Spartans’ 69 points.
Brian Meny said a large reason why the Spartans fell to Raytown South on Saturday was because they weren’t shooting the ball well, especially from beyond the arc. In that game, the Spartans were 7-of-23 from deep. Monday, they finished with nine makes from 3.
In particular, the Spartans were also helped by a scrappy performance from Grant, who — after scoring 14 points against Raytown South on Saturday — finished the night with just three points, but totaled six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block.
The Spartans’ next game is against Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.