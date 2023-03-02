No. 3-seeded Battle girls basketball beat sixth-seeded Blue Springs South 40-33 on Thursday at Battle to advance to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinals.

After beating the Jaguars 54-44 in December, Battle (19-6) doubled down in the quarterfinals and avenged its semifinal loss to eventual-champion Blue Springs South (12-14) in last year’s tournament.

