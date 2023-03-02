No. 3-seeded Battle girls basketball beat sixth-seeded Blue Springs South 40-33 on Thursday at Battle to advance to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinals.
After beating the Jaguars 54-44 in December, Battle (19-6) doubled down in the quarterfinals and avenged its semifinal loss to eventual-champion Blue Springs South (12-14) in last year’s tournament.
The Spartans led 18-16 at halftime but trailed 26-23 heading into the fourth. In the final quarter, Battle outscored Blue Springs South 17-7.
Battle will play second-seeded Grain Valley in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hickman.
Bruins best Smith-Cotton
Top-seeded Rock Bridge girls basketball came out on top against No. 8 seed Smith-Cotton in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 District 7 tournament at Hickman, winning 60-21.
The Bruins started the game strong with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes. Jayda Porter and Mari Miller helped pad Rock Bridge’s lead, with Porter scoring eight points in the first quarter and Miller scoring 14 in the first half.
Rock Bridge will play Blue Springs in the district semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hickman.