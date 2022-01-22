Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman girls swimmers all competed in the City of Roses Invite on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
In the 50-meter freestyle race, Battle’s Janaya Weitkemper finished 11th overall with a team-best time of 25.69 seconds. Hickman’s Sophie Ragsdell placed 13th (27.08). Rock Bridge’s Campbell Deneke placed 14th (27.14).
In the 100 free, Weitkemper led the Spartans again with a 15th-place finish (59.42). Deneke finished 22nd.
Rock Bridge’s Audrey Dusenberg earned the highest individual finish among the Columbia area schools, placing fifth in the 200 free (2:10.91).
In the relays, the Spartans grabbed 17th in the 200 free with a 2:06.00 time and 20th in the 200 medley. Hickman’s 200 medley team placed fifth, and its 200 free team placed fourth.
The Kewpies finished sixth overall with 158 points, followed by Rock Bridge in 14th and Battle in 19th.
All three schools will next compete at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hannibal.
Tolton falls in second Quincy Shootout contest against Berkmar
For the second time in as many days, Tolton boys basketball lost a slim lead late at the Quincy Shootout, this time succumbing 60-58 to Berkmar, Georgia, on Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.
The Trailblazers’ lead slowly deteriorated from eight-points at the end of the first quarter to just a 48-47 lead at the end of the third. Berkmar finally broke through to grab the lead with 3:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Tolton trailed 60-56 with 17.5 seconds remaining after a missed shot created a fast-break layup for the Patriots to make it a two-score game. The Trailblazers scored a bucket to close the gap to 2 points before they fouled to get a 1-and-1 for Berkmar.
The Patriots missed the front end of the bonus with five seconds left, but Tolton didn’t have any timeouts remaining which led to a scramble on the floor to end the game.
Tolton’s record falls to 13-6 with the loss. The Trailblazers‘ next contest will take place Jan. 27 at Monroe City in Illinois. The Panthers are the second-ranked MSHSAA Class 3 team, according to the MBCA poll.
Hickman girls basketball finishes third in tournament
After losing to Blue Springs on Friday, Hickman girls basketball won its third-place game 57-50 over host Frontenac, Kansas, in the Four State Raider Classic.
Hickman next plays at 7:30 p.m. at Rock Bridge.