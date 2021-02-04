Battle boys basketball beat Marshall on Wednesday, clobbering the Owls for the second time in three weeks. The Spartans led from start to finish, winning 65-40 in the semifinals of the Southern Boone Classic.
Marshall would have hoped for a different result than its 75-37 January loss to Battle, but in reality, the only thing that changed was the venue.
Battle coach Brian Meny said his group continued to exploit the same weaknesses they found in the first matchup, particularly inside the paint and on the boards.
The Spartans blitzed the Owls right out of the gate, keeping them from getting a single point in the first quarter, leading 18-0. Sophomore guard James Lee was instrumental in that frame, collecting multiple steals and leading his team on the fast break.
Meny said he loves having Lee on the court because of how many things he can do well, and he embraces whatever role is asked of him. Lee had started a handful of games earlier in the season while senior point guard Cachao Gianquinto was injured. Since Gianquinto returned, Meny said Lee has been the spark off the bench a number of times.
Although Marshall put up 16 points in the second quarter, Lee and the Spartans still found a way to grow the lead. By the half, Battle led 39-16 with nine first half points from sophomore forward Justin Goolsby leading the way.
The foul trouble that plagued Battle in Monday's win over Capital City was nowhere to be seen Wednesday. That gave Meny access to his full offensive playbook. Senior guard Isaiah Johnson, who fouled out in the previous contest, was a big reason why.
"Isaiah plays on the wing, plays inside," Meny said. "Just a very athletic guy."
Although he doesn't score much, it's clear his inside-outside game is a key to the Battle offense.
Between Johnson's presence and Gianquinto controlling the pace of the game at the point, the Owls never had a chance.
Senior guard Tristan Meny led the Spartans with 21 points. He was joined in double figures by Lee with 16 and Goolsby with 15. Gianquinto added nine points and nine assists.
A different kind of test looms ahead for Battle. They are now set to take on the Boonville Pirates in the first place game on Saturday. Boonville carries four players listed at 6-foot-4 or taller, including the only 6-6 player in the tournament in senior Charlie Bronakowski.
When asked if he had a plan to combat that kind of size, Coach Meny's answer was simple.
"Box out, play basketball," he said.
The Spartans will see just how well they can follow that plan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Southern Boone .