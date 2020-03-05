Tristan Meny stole the show in the second half.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter was just the start. The 6-foot-3 guard made three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to extend Battle’s lead to 65-43. The final shot was right in front of the Spartan student section, sending an eruption of cheers throughout the arena. Up 18 with just 3:32 left, the students starting cheering “We want Rock Bridge” until the final buzzer sounded, declaring a 75-61 Spartan victory over Jefferson City.
“When I hit a couple in a row, Maricus knows to keep giving me (the ball) until I miss again,” Meny said. “I just kept feeling it and shooting.”
The entire team was feeling it from beyond the arc. Battle finished with 11 3-pointers, accounting for 44% of its total points. Isaiah Johnson finished with a team-high 19 points behind three 3-pointers of his own. Two of them came in the second quarter which helped the Spartans build a lead after a competitive first quarter.
“When we make that many 3s we feel like we’re deadly,” Meny said. “We just know we can’t miss and so we keep shooting. Tonight, our offensive rebounding was doing good so if we miss we knew we could get it (again).”
It was Battle’s rebounding and aggressive defense in the second quarter that allowed the Spartans to pull away from the Jays. Trailing 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, Battle held Jefferson City to just five points in the second quarter to take a 34-20 lead at halftime.
Johnson and Maricus Grant created steals and forced turnovers all game long. These led to easy points in transition for the Spartans and most notably, a one-handed slam dunk by Grant after jumping ahead of a Jefferson City pass.
However, the Jays were not done. Battle’s lead got cut to just seven points at 39-32 in the third quarter before the Spartans went on a 11-0 run. Senior guard Kylum Harper hit a 3-pointer to begin the run and then Grant and Cachao Gianquinto took over in the paint. Three quick Battle layups later had the Spartans back up 53-36 by the end of the third quarter.
“I give them a lot of freedom out there,” head coach Brian Meny said. “I know they are going to make mistakes, but we don’t worry about making mistakes. We just try to go onto the next play. That 11-0 run was pretty perfect.”
Battle would use the big lead in the fourth quarter to cruise to a 75-61 victory. The win meant that for the first time ever, Battle and Rock Bridge will meet in the district tournament championship game.
The Spartans lost to Rock Bridge on the road 59-54 earlier in the year to drop to 0-10 against the Bruins all-time.
Battle has won three straight district titles, but Rock Bridge is the defending state champions. If the Spartans want to make the state tournament for the fourth straight year, they will have to do something that no one on the roster have ever done before.
“I’ve been wanting this for a long time,” Johnson said. “I know everyone else does too.”