Battle softball coach Joe Henderson echoed an old saying after his team’s game Tuesday.
“Good pitching will always beat good hitting,” he said.
That sentiment rang true for Battle (8-8) and Capital City; there were only four hits between both teams the entire game.
However, it was Capital City’s pitching that prevailed over Battle, as the Cavaliers won 2-1.
Through the first three innings, not only was the scoreboard empty, but the bases had yet to see a runner.
That changed in the top of the fourth. Capital City was able to put together a combination of walks and hits to score two runs. The visiting Cavaliers also left three runners stranded in the inning, something that almost came back to haunt them.
The Spartans were hitless until the sixth inning, when senior Eliyah McCarthy singled to center, bringing in a run and closing the gap to one run.
Battle sophomore Chelsea Gleba kicked off the Spartans’ last-inning rally with a single. A wild throw by a Cavaliers infielder allowed Gleba to reach second base. Then, a wild pitch at the plate allowed Gleba to nab third base.
However, the tying run at third wouldn’t reach home after a strikeout and a groundout ended the game.
Senior Mya McCubbin pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, allowing two hits, two runs and tallying four strikeouts.
Capital City’s freshman starter, Lydia Coulson, struck out 12 Spartans and gave up one run and two hits in seven innings pitched.
Despite the loss, Henderson was proud of how his team played.
“I’ll take that game a hundred times out of a hundred,” he said.
The Spartans are big believers that the most important thing in a softball season is peaking at the right time: the playoffs. After a 4-7 start to the season, Battle won four straight games before Tuesday night’s loss.
Battle returns to the field against Helias Catholic at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Legion Park in Jefferson City.