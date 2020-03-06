Maricus Grant postgame had tears in his eyes, pain in his knee and the heart of a lion.
The senior leader and point guard of Battle boys basketball, he had been the ringleader of coach Brian Meny's team for nearly his entire coaching tenure. Outside of the first five games of Grant's freshman year, Meny entrusted him with the job of primary ballhandler for the Spartans for four straight seasons.
And what a ride those four seasons have been. Grant responded to Meny's trust in him by giving Battle its best times in school history: Three straight district titles, 71 total wins and plenty of fond memories.
But there was one feat that always alluded Battle: beating Rock Bridge. The Spartans entered their Class 5 District 9 title tussle with the Bruins on Friday 0-10 all-time against their crosstown rivals.
Up as much as 11 points in the second half against Rock Bridge, it looked as if Grant and Battle were finally going to get the monkey off their backs in the sweetest possible way — by knocking the defending Class 5 state champions out of the postseason.
But then, collapse. The Bruins knocked down four 3-pointers, including three from Brant Bowers, in a 25-point fourth quarter to snatch a 52-49 win.
Grant finished his districts career 9-1. That one loss, as he absorbed the thought of it being his final time putting the Battle jersey on, left him a sullen young man.
"It's kind of crazy that this is over with. I'll never step foot back in that gym," Grant said through tearful eyes. "It's hard, man. We had some good moments and we had some bad moments. We executed, we fought, we gave it our best, but we came up short. They got the last foot in the door."
Grant wasn't even Battle's leading scorer Friday, as Cachao Gianquinto (10 points), ZhVaughn Ward (10) and Abdi Ibrahim (nine) each had more than the point guard's eight. But it was the conditions of which Grant had his eight that made his performance heroic.
About midway through the third quarter, Rock Bridge drew a charge on Grant that resulted in the Battle senior falling hard to the court and writhing on the ground in pain holding his knee. Despite constant limping and looking nowhere close to 100%, Meny left Grant in for most of the remainder of the game.
Grant scored six of his eight points after the injury, including a fourth quarter corner 3 on which he immediately limped back into transition defense after hitting it. To make a significant impact in a Class 5 basketball game is tough enough, but to do it on an injured knee — even without the result going Grant's way — takes guts.
"It's just coming down to (that) I got to be on the court," Grant said. "I got to fight through. No matter what pain I'm in, I got to still stay on the court and help my team, even if I'm hurt. I could have scored more, but my knee was messing up, but I feel like I still did good when I was on the court."
Essentially the only point guard that Meny has ever started at Battle, Grant will be off to Moberly Area Community College next fall and to what Meny hopes is the Division I level after Grant's two years there.
Losing two games to Rock Bridge this year by a combined eight points, Meny knew that his team was so close to finally breaking into the win column against the Bruins. And even though three district titles in four years is nothing to scoff at, losing that streak against an opponent that's given Battle so much heartbreak over the years was what Meny said was "the toughest speech a coach can ever have."
Yet even as he reflects on what could've been, Meny will savor the history he and his first four-year group of players made together in the navy and gold.
"You love the kids," Meny said. "You get close with them. They all put a lot of time into it, they all wanted to be successful. It's the hardest thing you can do as a coach ... the speech after the final loss. Only one time in my career (Class 2 state championship with Van-Far in 2004) I didn't have to do that. Everytime else, we haven't won. So, that makes a big difference."