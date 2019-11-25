Battle senior Paige Magee has committed to Iowa Track & Field, the Hawkeyes announced via Twitter on Nov. 19.
Magee started her high school career on a high by winning the Class 5 District 4 300-meter hurdles as a freshman. The same year, she placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at state and went on to finish third in the 100-meter hurdles.
As a sophomore, Magee continued her domination in the Class 5 District 4 meet by placing first in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 14 seconds, 88 milliseconds, and the 300 hurdles in 39.91. In the Class 5 Sectional 2 championships, Magee won the 300 hurdles (45.52) and added a fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.23).
In her junior year, Magee finished second in the 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter hurdles at sectionals. The Battle girls went on to finish fourth at the Class 5 state meet, with Magee finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the 200-meter dash.