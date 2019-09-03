Entering Tuesday night’s contest against Helias , the Battle Spartans had been cut down by the Crusaders in six straight games. In fact, Battle hasn’t beaten Helias since 2014.
On a warm evening in Columbia, the Spartans’ woes against the Crusaders continued, as they fell 5-1.
The Spartans went down early, giving up two runs in the first inning, and couldn’t recover. Starting pitcher Brooke Nutter lasted three innings and gave up four runs before coach Joe Henderson pulled the sophomore. Nutter ended her night in the circle with no strikeouts and one walk.
Junior Mya McCubbin entered the game in relief, lasting four frames and giving up just one unearned run. The hurler struck out three and walked one.
In contrast to the game time temperature, the Spartans’ bats were ice-cold. Helias elected to start Alexa Rehmeier over Arkansas-commit and all-state ace Lauren Howell, but Battle hitters could not manage more than three hits against the junior pitcher. Eliyah McCarthy, Allie Ferrell and Journey Polacek all hit safely, and Polacek scored the lone run for the Spartans.
Henderson was optimistic about his team’s performance, saying he was happy with it overallconsidering his team faced someone whom he called a very good pitcher.
Battle again hosts Helias this weekend in its annual tournament, the War on the Battlefield.
The Spartans’ next game is at 5 p.m Wednesday, when they’ll host Moberly.
