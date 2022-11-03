Maddox Alfultis defends (copy)

Helias junior Maddox Alfultis (4) defends against a Battle player Sept. 9 at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias defeated Battle 58-16 in the regular-season matchup. The Spartans face the Crusaders again in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.

Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

