After falling to Capital City 41-32 earlier in the season, Battle managed to defeat the Cavaliers 34-14 on Friday to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.
Now, they are aiming for revenge against another opponent: Helias.
The Crusaders defeated Battle 58-16 on Sept. 9 to send the Spartans to an 0-3 start. But that score may be deceiving. The game was tied at 16 at halftime before Helias went on a 42-0 run in the second half to cruise to victory.
Helias (8-2) quarterback Drew Miller threw for four touchdown passes in that game while star tight ends Matthew Malmstrom and Trey Bexten combined for 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With Malmstrom standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and Bexten at 6-2, 220 pounds, the duo is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Helias’ defense also perplexed the Spartans in their first meeting. Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby played his worst game of the season, throwing four interceptions.
The Crusaders’ defense has allowed an average of 19.8 points per game this season.
Helias, the second seed in the district tournament, defeated seventh-seeded Wentzville Liberty 55-13 in the district quarterfinals last week. Miller broke Helias’ single-season records for both passing yards (2,013) and completions (150) in a dominant performance.
Battle, the No. 6 seed in the district tournament, hopes for another strong game from senior running back Rickie Dunn who ran for 196 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Spartans to victory over Capital City.
Goolsby and junior wide receiver Daqual Wright compliment Dunn to complete a trio of elite offensive talents on this Spartan offense. They have enabled Battle’s offense to average 35.8 points per game, and they have only scored less than 30 points in two games.
Of course, Helias held the Spartans’ offense to its season-low in points (16) when the teams met earlier this season.
When asked about what would be the key to taking down the Crusaders this time around, Battle coach Jonah Dubinski had a simple answer: “Finish.”
The winner of the game Friday in Jefferson City will take on the winner of the Holt (8-1) and Timberland (7-3) matchup. Holt entered the district playoffs as the No. 1 seed, earning a bye in the first round. Timberland began as the fourth seed, taking down Washington 42-19 in its first-round matchup.
