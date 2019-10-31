Battle had its opportunities.
Several times throughout Thursday’s game against Warrenton, a deep Battle run would bring the home crowd to their feet. Aidan Yeager, Christofer Dominguez and Amar Abdelgadir all had chances to put a shot in the back of the net.
The Spartans failed on all but one of these chances. The forwards could never perfect the timing of their shots; they were either too hasty or too hesitant near the goal.
“It’s been something we’ve been working on all season,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “It came to a head today. We couldn’t put them away when it counted.”
To Warrenton’s credit, their freshman goalkeeper Will Nordstrom was masterful. When a Spartan striker broke his way through the Indians back line, Nordstrom’s hands were always between the ball and the net.
Despite this, Battle looked the better team throughout the game. Warrenton was sloppy in their passes, not having a clear target, and couldn’t manage much more than clearances to stop the Spartans’ offensive pressure.
Sakariye Abdirahman finally broke through for Battle in the second half. A spark off the bench, the junior fooled Nordstrom on an assist from Yeager to put the Spartans on top 1-0 in the 56th minute.
The lead wouldn’t last for long though. Five minutes later, Warrenton’s Christian Trujillo found the back of the net to equalize with 19 minutes to play.
To win, Battle would have to score another goal. This season the Spartans have only scored in nine games. And scoring multiple times? Only twice.
The game rolled into overtime and it looked like Battle would take the lead. Midfielder Brandon Sanchez was active all game, but the junior had his chance to put the game away early in the extra period. Surrounded by Warrior defenders, Sanchez worked his way into the box and fired, but his ball shot safely into the waiting body and arms of Nordstrom.
Yeager had one final opportunity on goal before Battle relinquished possession, but yet again his strike was harmless.
“There are no excuses. There were some plays we should’ve made and we came up a little short,” Grant said.
Storming the opposite way down the field, Warrenton looked strong. Trujillo sent a shot jarring off the chest of the diving Battle keeper Ty Leroux. Trujillo scored easily on the second chance.
“ (Trujillo) and (Josiah Hodgson) were pretty dynamic on the ball,” Grant said “We tried to make it a focus to stay near them, but they made some great plays. They just outworked us, outmuscled us near the goal and finished the ball really well.”
Battle ends its regular season 5-17. As the fourth seed, the Spartans will play Jefferson City (14-5) in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament. Battle lost a 3-1 match to the Jays at Jefferson City earlier in October.
“We know what to expect,” Grant said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Battle .