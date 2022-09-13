Battle secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman Tuesday.
The game started as a pitcher’s duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Hickman pitcher Adlen Baker threw two no-hit innings to start the game. Spartans pitcher Ainsley Stubbs only let up one hit through the first three innings.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the bottom of the third after Baker hit two batters to start the inning. Pinch-runner Morgan Sheaffer scored from second on a sacrifice fly after Skylar Goodman made a leaping catch in deep center field.
Hickman coach Courtney Haskell disputed the call, saying that the runners didn’t tag up, but the umpires didn’t agree. A few batters later, Jacei Roland drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.
Stubbs had her own struggles to start the fourth inning too, letting up two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Ava Hanson was hit by another pitch to score a run without the Kewpies putting a ball in play.
Hickman tied the game in the top of the fifth with Baker scorching an RBI double to bring in Lucy Hurtado. Stubbs kept it tied 2-2 after a pop out and strike out to end the inning.
The tie didn’t last long though as the Spartans rallied to take the lead in the sixth. A two-out infield single from freshman Brennan Johnson broke the tie. Kinleigh Kite brought Johnson in with an RBI double in the next at-bat.
Stubbs held the Kewpies scoreless the rest of the way, finishing a complete game allowing three hits.
Battle improves to 7-10 with its second win in a row. Hickman has now lost five straight, falling to 3-8.
Sports reporter, fall 2022
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
