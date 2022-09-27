Battle softball improved to 10-10 and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 victory on the road against Jefferson City.
Senior Chelsea Gleba collected an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Jefferson City’s Amaya Ford made it2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Battle escaped with the win.
Battle travels to a tournament in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Jefferson City (9-13, 1-4) travels to take on Owensville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton wins in dominant fashion over New Bloomfield
After defeating its previous three opponents by a combined score of 28-13, Tolton softball continued its hot streak with a 12-1 victory over New Bloomfield.
Tolton improves to 14-8 on the season. The Trailblazers returnto action Friday, taking on Jefferson City and Lee’s Summit West at the Kewpie Classic Varsity Softball Tournament.
Tolton wins again; Rischer, Ryan split medalist honors
Audrey Rischer and Kate Ryan were in a class of their own at Bogey Hills Country Club on Tuesday. The two Trailblazers shot 2-over 38 to pace the field, and their nearest competitor, Tayley Linnenbringer of Lutheran St. Charles, shot 45.
Tolton easily took the team victory in the match, shooting 32-over 176. Lutheran St. Charles came second shooting 212, and third-place Duchesne shot 236.
The Trailblazers return to action on Thursday when they face Battle, Rock Bridgeand Hickman at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Battle volleyball takes a road victory in Union
For the second day in a row, Battle volleyball took home a victory. The Spartans defeated Union 3-2.
The Spartans travel to Jefferson City to take on Capital City at 6:30 p.m Friday.
Hickman defeats Smith-Cotton
Hickman volleyball defeated Smith-Cotton in four sets Tuesday at Hickman.
The Kewpies have now won four of their last five.
Hickman dropped the first setbut was able to rally back and win the next three to secure the 3-1 victory .
Hickman’s regular season record improves to 4-5 after the win.
The Kewpies have a quick turnaround, playing against California at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hickman .
Tolton takes down Rosati-KainTolton volleyball defeated Rosati-Kain 3-1. After losing the first set 16-25, the Trailblazers swept the next three — 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19.
The Trailblazers return home to take on Duchesne on Friday.