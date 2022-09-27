Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday.
Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Jefferson City’s Amaya Ford made it 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Battle escaped with the win.
Battle travels to a tournament in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Jefferson City (9-13, 1-4) travels to take on Owensville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton wins in dominant fashion over New Bloomfield
After defeating its previous three opponents by a combined score of 28-13, Tolton softball continued its hot streak with a 12-1 victory over New Bloomfield.
Tolton improved to 14-8 on the season.
The Trailblazers return to action Friday, taking on Jefferson City and Lee’s Summit West at Hickman’s Kewpie Classic Varsity Softball Tournament.
Tolton wins again; Rischer, Ryan split medalist honors
Audrey Rischer and Kate Ryan were in a class of their own at Bogey Hills Country Club on Tuesday. The Tolton golfers each shot 2-over 38 to pace the field, and their nearest competitor, Tayley Linnenbringer of Lutheran St. Charles, shot 45.
Tolton easily took the team victory in the match, shooting 32-over 176. Lutheran St. Charles came in second with a total of 212, and third-place Duchesne shot 236.
The Trailblazers return to action Thursday when they face Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Battle volleyball earns road win in Union
For the second day in a row, Battle volleyball took home a victory, defeating nonconference foe Union 3-2.
The Spartans travel to Jefferson City to take on Capital City at 6:30 p.m Friday.
Hickman volleyball defeats Smith-Cotton
Hickman volleyball beat Smith- Cotton in four sets at home.
The Kewpies have now won three of their last five matches.
Hickman dropped the first set, but it was able to rally back and win the next three to secure the victory .
Hickman’s regular-season record improved to 4-5 with the win.
The Kewpies have a quick turnaround as they host California at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton takes down Rosati-Kain
Tolton volleyball defeated Rosati-Kain in four sets (16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19).
The Trailblazers return home to take on Duchesne on Friday.