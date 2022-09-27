Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday.

Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.

