It's safe to say that Blue Springs South has a powerhouse softball program. The Jaguars have competed in three straight Class 4 state finals, winning the most recent against Troy.
Battle coach Joe Henderson knew it would be a tough matchup for his Spartans, but he was proud of the grit exhibited by the team, especially from pitcher Mya McCubbin, on Friday's 3-2 loss.
"Mya pitched great, defense was great, offense was great, everything was great," Henderson said.
McCubbin threw six shutout innings for the Spartans to open the game.
"I just knew I had to come out and dominate and pitch my heart out because they are a really good hitting team," McCubbin said.
Her performance was solid until the final inning. A leadoff walk signaled the trouble to come, but things looked up when the next batter was retired. Two singles later, the bases were loaded with one out. Jaguar junior McKenna Lester worked the count full, fouling off several pitches from McCubbin. For her patience, Lester was rewarded with two RBI, and a tied ball game. The next at-bat, an infield single ended the game in a walk-off victory for Blue Springs South.
Henderson doesn't blame his players for the loss; He said that conservative pitch calling from the coaches and an unlucky infield single are the culprits for the defeat.
"I give that loss that loss to the coaches...we played not to lose instead of playing to win," he said.
The Spartan offense managed two runs in the game, both coming in the fourth inning. Senior slugger Sophia Fernandez, earned one of those RBI when she doubled to deep left. Fernandez's courtesy runner scored the next at-bat when Brooklynn Spillman hit another double to trade places with her teammate. Fernandez finished the game 3-3 with two singles and a double and Spillman was 1-3.
Battle didn't have long to hang their heads; The Spartans hosted Smith-Cotton following the tough loss.
The second game featured an explosion of offense from Battle hitters. The Spartans scored at least one run in the bottom half of every inning in the 11-3 win.
Freshman center fielder Chelsea Gleba led the Spartan batters, batting 3-3 and accounted for two runs herself. Gleba had two triples and a double, tallying two RBI.
Sophomore Brooke Nutter also scored two runs and had three hits in four at-bats. Nutter also pitched for the Spartans. She allowed three hits and only one earned run. Nutter struck out two Tiger hitters in five innings .
Battle will be back in action Saturday, the second day of the tournament. The Spartans will play at 10:45 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
Henderson is optimistic of his team's chances at multiple wins.
"We're young, we're excited and we have great chemistry."