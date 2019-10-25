Battle squeaks by Hannibal for final regular season win

On fourth-and-3 from its own 46-yard line, Battle had a difficult choice Friday night.
It could either trot its offense out for what was potentially one last play, and risk giving possession back to its opponent, the Hannibal Pirates, with 1 minute and 10 seconds left in the game, 44 yards to gain, and a one-score deficit.
Or, the Spartans could send out the punting unit and trust special teams and defense to ice the game.
In crunch time, coach Atiyyah Ellison and the Spartans chose the latter and — after a 34-yard punt from Clay Atherton that pinned the Pirates at their own 22 — the defense closed out, allowing -4 yards on four plays and forcing a turnover on downs.
The stop allowed Battle (6-3) to end the game in victory formation and seal an up-and-down 34-28 win over Hannibal (5-4).
The score certainly didn't reflect the entirety of the game, as the Spartans had a 21-point lead at one point. Aside from penalties, Battle had a fairly solid all-around game, had luck not gone its way a few times, things may have gone a different way.
Key plays, both sparked by Atherton, led to 12 points for the Spartans early on in the second half of the game.
The first was an 11-yard scoop-and-score. It was something akin to Harrison Keller's 61-yard touchdown run against Jefferson City last week, as Atherton said the exact same thing happened in Hannibal a season ago.
"I was like, coming into this game, 'Man, if I could get another touchdown, that's two years in a row, baby," Atherton said.
The junior said the scenario was not only "perfect," but it was a much-needed opportunity for the defense to generate points.
Atherton, who's been the team's stand-in kicker, once again had a huge impact just two plays later.
Kicking off following his own score, his line drive of a kick hit a Hannibal Pirate right in the face mask and bounced back his way. Freshman Rickie Dunn got in front of it and secured the ball for Battle, allowing the offense another chance to score.
The Spartans took over at their own 23-yard line and took it 77 yards for another six points.
The Spartans found some much-needed luck in the third quarter, their miscues — specifically penalties — allowed Hannibal to stay in the game.
Coming off a game against Jefferson City that saw just five penalties for less than 50 yards last week, the Spartans were called for 15 penalties and gave up 123 yards in the process.
Battle penalties not only generated over 100 yards Friday, they also gave the Pirates three first downs and led to an extra two points, as well as another drive for Hannibal.
"I just felt like we kind of had so many penalties to make the game closer than it should've been," Ellison said.
Although it didn't happen right out of the gate, things did pick up speed a lot quicker than usual for Battle Friday.
The Spartans' defensive mojo came in full force on the Hannibal's second drive of the game, as Battle forced a 3-and-out and blocked a punt to finish the drive.
The Spartans defense would go on to force three total turnovers, including a Trevonne Hicks interception that was the team's second pick off a deflection in two weeks. Battle also forced four turnovers on downs.
Immediately following Battle's blocked punt, the Spartans came out for their third offensive drive and, for the first time since the Week 7 loss to Rockhurst, junior Khaleel Dampier was under center, replacing an injured Keller.
Dampier helped piece together a 50-yard drive that included sophomore Gerry Marteen Jr.'s first carry in four weeks — a 14-yard gain — and capped it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tavian Miller.
The quarterback finished the night with 223 total yards — 22 on the ground and 201 through the air, as well as three total touchdowns.
Dampier and the offense once again got a huge boost from senior Darren Jordan, who finished the night with 120 rushing yards and two scores.
"He just wasn't able to shine at the beginning of the season, but you want to shine this time of year anyway," Ellison said. "He'll be a great asset for us in the playoffs."
Being the final regular season home game of the year, the Spartans also honored 23 seniors Friday night, including Jordan, Miller, Keller and Hicks among others.
"It's kind of like a movie," Miller said. "(I've) been playing with all these fellas since knee-high and ... this win, it means a lot, especially for that 2020 class."
