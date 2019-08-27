Senior Harrison Keller will be Battle’s starting quarterback heading into week one of the 2019 season, Spartans’ coach Atiyyah Ellison has told the Missourian.
Ellison said at Friday’s preseason jamboree that a decision between Keller and junior Khaleel Dampier as the school’s starter would be made some time during the weekend.
Between the two, Ellison said Keller outperformed Dampier for the position.
“I talked to Khaleel for a long time,” Ellison said. “I reassured him, ‘It’s not that you fell short in a bunch of areas, (Keller) just outplayed you in the time that was allotted.’”
Keller said that Dampier is like a brother to him, and the two have been aware since the end of last season they might be vying for the starting QB position.
“We’ve known one of us is going to get it,” Keller said. “But we knew the other was going to be there throughout the season to support (the starter).”
Dampier will still have some opportunities at the position this season, Ellison said, and Keller said Battle’s quarterback coach Matt Herman has told the duo that the offense will “roll with what’s working.”
“We’re both going to get quality time,” Dampier said.
Dampier said he and Keller’s style of play complement each other. Dampier is better on his feet, while Keller has a bigger arm.
“I feel like no matter who’s under center, we both bring something,” Dampier said.
When discussing Battle’s quarterbacks Friday Ellison pointed to Keller’s ability to extend plays, and the senior said Tuesday his biggest point of preparation this summer was reading defenses and making in-game decisions. Keller also completed multiple passes of 20-plus yards at Friday’s jamboree, including one for a touchdown. He also described Dampier as shifty and someone who can make defenders miss.
Keller, who served as a backup quarterback the last two seasons, will succeed Jaren Lewis, now playing at Kansas State, as the Spartans’ starting quarterback. Lewis started for Battle the last two seasons and totaled 3,595 yards through the air and on the ground in his senior year. Keller will be only the third starting quarterback in the school’s seven-year history, joining Lewis and Brevinn Tyler.
Battle kicks off its football season against Saint Louis University High School at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Battle.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.