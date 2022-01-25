Battle named Ashanti Caine as its next softball coach, the school announced via Twitter on Tuesday. She will take Joe Henderson’s place, who retired in October.
Caine is an internal hire, currently teaching physical education and health at Battle. She has been a part of the school’s faculty for the past five years.
Caine is no stranger to softball, previously helping as an assistant for Battle’s squad and coaching for Tina Avalon High School in Boonville prior to arriving at Battle. She played college softball at Central Methodist University.
Caine additionally coached the Spartans volleyball team.
Alex Huck, Battle’s athletic director, is thrilled to have Caine fill the position.
“Not only does she already have a familiarity with the role, but she has a passion for the girls in the program, which I think will help our roster numbers tremendously,” he said.
Having a passion for softball since middle school, Caine is eager to start and said she is “beyond honored” to be named as the program’s next coach.
“Softball is my biggest athletic passion, and I cannot wait to move forward with my student athletes and their parents,” Caine said. “I think I bring high energy, enthusiasm and creativity to this position. Joe Henderson has done an amazing job of laying a solid foundation here at Battle and it is my intention to build on it. I believe my relationships with students will aid in increasing numbers for our program, making us strong and competitive as we move into the future.”