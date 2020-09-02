Battle’s offense stuck mostly to the ground in its 60-43 season-opening win over Fort Zumwalt North — and coach Atiyyah Ellison doesn’t see any reason to change his offensive scheme.
With a run-oriented quarterback, powerhouse starting running back and a sturdy offensive line, there’s no need for the Spartans to attempt a passing game.
“You have less ability to make huge mistakes when you’re running the ball opposed to passing and throwing it up, so most teams, if they can run the ball, they don’t need to pass,” Ellison said.
Battle (1-0) plays at home again Friday, hosting Capital City (0-1). The Cavaliers lost their own home game last week 48-7 against Warrensburg.
Ellison said playing at home always gives a team a leg up, but it helps even more this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any home game just has its advantage,” Ellison said. “You don’t have to rush around and get on buses and worry about seating charts and all the stuff that we’ll have to worry about here soon. But it is an advantage to be at home, especially in a time like this. It gives you the only kind of sense of normal in this situation.”
Part of the on-field “normal” for Battle is its run game, spearheaded by senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier and junior running back Gerry Marteen Jr., the latter of whom scored five touchdowns in the win over Fort Zumwalt.
“Playing with (Marteen), he can break one anytime, so it’s lovely to have him in the backfield,” Dampier said.
Dampier and Marteen have played together since they were young, and Marteen said communication is what helps them work so well.
“If I feel like he’s not giving me the ball good enough or he’s not handing me the ball at all and he’s pulling it too much, then that’s where communication helps,” Marteen said.
But for Ellison, the star players of last week’s game were those on the offensive line. The unit helped allow Marteen, Dampier and second-string running back Rickie Dunn to each have big nights.
“Obviously when your running back — both running backs — have huge games, you have to give some love to the big boys up front,” Ellison said. “So offensive line definitely was solid.”
Marteen noted that Capital City has a younger team, and said that the Spartans will try to use their speed to capitalize on runs outside.
Ellison expects that the Cavaliers will try to rely heavily on their run game as well. He’s hoping his defense can force Capital City into the air, but Ellison said the team struggled with coverage and finishing against Fort Zumwalt.
Besides keeping a strong run game on offense and preventing the run on defense, Battle will need to make sure kicker Samantha Schupp can add extra points to cap each scoring drive.
The senior, who’s playing football for the first time this season, said she was nervous heading into last week’s game, in which she only made two of her five point-after attempts.
“You know, I think I need to work on height, that’s one of my biggest things, and then also confidence,” Schupp said. “I think I lost confidence kind of toward the end ’cause I got comfortable with the score and I got comfortable with my kicks before, so I think I need to just keep the energy going through the whole game instead of just those first couple field goals.”
Battle and Capital City will kick off at 7 p.m.