Capital City came to Battle prepared and dominated the match, winning 3-0.
Cavaliers head coach Kelsey Vogler said it takes a lot of work to achieve victories like this.
“They controlled what they could, and they didn’t let up,” Vogler said. “We figured out our energy in this game.”
The first set of this game remained competitive, with Battle losing 25-19.
The second and third sets went poorly for the Spartans, as the Cavaliers won by double-digit s.
“There were no runs or momentum shifts in this game,” Battle coach Alex Wendell said.
The Spartans struggled to recapture momentum to gain control of the game.
“I don’t play for myself, I play for my team,” Cavaliers senior Grace Farris said. Teamwork is how we win.”
Battle’s next game is Monday at home against Smith-Cotton. Capital City returns home that day to face Hallsville.