Battle volleyball fell to Helias 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 on Wednesday in Columbia.
The Spartans are now 2-2 and will next be in action at the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
Hickman boys soccer won its sixth straight game , defeating Smith-Cotton 4-0 in Sedalia.
Senior Leif Kammer recorded a hat trick, and Cash Schopflin added a score for the Kewpies’ other goal.
Hickman goalkeeper Eli Larsen kept a clean sheet against the Tigers.
The Kewpies return to their home field against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge girls golf traveled to Kirksville Country Club for a quad match with Macon, Kirksville and Centralia. The Bruins and Tigers ended up in a tie for first place, but the Tigers won on a tiebreaker based on the score of each team’s lowest-scoring golfer.
Individually, the Bruins were led by Missouri State commit Tierney Baumstark, who shot 38. Baumstark’s younger sister Emma Baumstark (47), Hailey Homann (52) and Mackenzie Rogers (54) rounded out the Bruins’ four scorers. Hayden Homann (58) was the Bruins fifth golfer who determined the tiebreak.
Tolton girls golf competed at the St. Joseph’s Academy Angel Classic in Maryland Heights and finished in a tie for fifth out of 17 schools.
Audrey Rischer placed third as an individual, shooting an even-par 71, and Kate Ryan shot 81 to finish in a tie for 10th.
Rock Bridge and Jefferson City’s volleyball teams were scheduled to play in Columbia, but the match was postponed after the Jays’ team bus crashed Monday afternoon with members of the team inside.
Nine members of the team were injured, with seven transported to the hospital.
Rock Bridge and Jefferson City said the match will be rescheduled to a later date, but no specifics have been given.
Hickman girls tennis earned a commanding 9-0 road victory over Smith- Cotton in Sedalia.
The win moved the Kewpies to 8-0 on the season.
The Kewpies will host Capital City in their next dual at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
