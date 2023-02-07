Battle coach Ben Pallardy defeated his former team for the second time in four days, as the Spartans beat Fort Zumwalt South 52-42 on Tuesday in St. Peters.
Battle sophomore Vernell Holt Jr. led the scoring with 14 points, and senior Ethan Wiley added 12 points.
The Spartans improved to 15-6 ahead of one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the Central Missouri Activities Conference. Battle next hosts rival Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kewpies boys basketball loses to CMAC-leading Jays
Hickman boys basketball went on the road and lost to Jefferson City 68-47 in a matchup between the two teams atop the conference standings.
The Kewpies (15-6, 3-1 CMAC) struggled from the start, allowing the Jays (14-6, 4-0) to score the first five points of the game.
Hickman brought it back to within 12 points in the third quarter, but Jefferson City responded with a 6-0 run to secure the victory.
Hickman will next take on Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph.
Spartans girls hoops slips up at Helias
Battle girls basketball lost to Helias 55-48 in Jefferson City.
A rough third quarter in which the Crusaders (17-4, 2-1 CMAC) outscored the Spartans (16-6, 3-2 CMAC) 27-9 helped seal the game. Kaelyn Johnson led Battle with 21 points.
The Spartans next travel to face St. James at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kewpies girls basketball falls to Westminster Christian
Hickman girls basketball fell 54-49 in a back-and-forth matchup against Westminster Christian in Columbia.
Ella Rogers led Hickman with 18 points.
The Kewpies next host Nixa at 1 p.m. Saturday.