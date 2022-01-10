Battle boys basketball beat Fort Zumwalt West 67-63 in the opening round of the Rotating 8 on Monday in Clayton.
Taron Cason led the Spartans with 17 points, while Justin Goolsby and Ethan Wiley scored 14.
The win brings their overall record to 6-5.
Battle’s next game in the tournament is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against top-seeded Whitfield in Clayton.
Whitfield beat Christian (O’Fallon) 63-22.
Rock Bridge girls basketball edges past St. Joseph Central
Class 6 second-ranked Rock Bridge girls basketball beat St. Joseph Central 48-42.
In St. Joseph, the Bruins fought back from a 14-5 deficit at the end of the first quarter and trailed by four at halftime.
Their next game is against Capital City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge JV girls basketball tops Battle
Rock Bridge JV girls basketball beat Battle 52-46 in the California Tournament.
The Bruins will face Eldon in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Spartans will play Marshall in the consolation final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle boys wrestling falls to Helias
Battle boys wrestling lost its dual to Helias 75-6 in Columbia. The Crusaders won behind pins from Jack Lage, Aaron Klahr, Wyatt Forck, Connor Wilbers, Tanner Nappier and Michael Sanner.
The Spartans’ lone pin came from Jacob Luchtefeld.
Helias is now 19-1 overall and 3-0 in CMAC competition.