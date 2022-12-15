Battle boys basketball lost to Helias 76-58 in a road matchup.
The Spartans trailed at the conclusion of each quarter, falling behind 16-7 after the first, 34-26 at the half and 53-45 at the end of the third.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Battle boys basketball lost to Helias 76-58 in a road matchup.
The Spartans trailed at the conclusion of each quarter, falling behind 16-7 after the first, 34-26 at the half and 53-45 at the end of the third.
Battle (4-4, 1-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) next faces Oak Park in the Norm Stewart Classic at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.