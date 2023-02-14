A pair of heavyweight mid-Missouri basketball programs faced off Tuesday night, as visiting Battle took down Fatima 67-52 in Westphalia.
Battle (17-6, 3-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) picked up its 11th consecutive victory behind a standout performance from senior guard Justin Goolsby, who scored a team-high 23 points.
Sophomore guard Vernell Holt Jr. and senior forward Ethan Wiley also scored in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Both teams started out slow as they looked to adapt to each other’s play styles. The Spartans took a two-point lead into the second quarter.
Battle’s offense erupted for 34 points over the next two quarters, while its defense held firm and allowed 24 points over the same span. That momentum carried throughout the fourth quarter in a dominant Spartans victory.
Battle next faces crosstown foe Hickman (16-7, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on their home court.
Spartans pull away late, beat St. James
Battle girls basketball bounced back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat St. James 45-39 in St. James.
Sophomore guard Tayla Robinson tallied a team-high 15 points for the Spartans.
Senior guard Kaelyn Johnson aided Battle’s comeback, knocking down a 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Johnson finished with 11 points.
Robinson gave Battle (17-6) the lead for good with a pair of free throws with five minutes remaining. The Spartans closed on an 11-4 run to pick up a tight win against St. James for the second consecutive season.
Battle returns to the court to host Hickman at 6 p.m. Friday.