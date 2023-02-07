Battle coach Ben Pallardy defeated his former team for the second time in four days, as the Spartans beat Fort Zumwalt South 52-42 on Tuesday in St. Peters.

Battle sophomore Vernell Holt Jr. led the scoring with 14 points, with senior Ethan Wiley producing an additional 12 points.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

