Battle coach Ben Pallardy defeated his former team for the second time in four days, as the Spartans beat Fort Zumwalt South 52-42 on Tuesday in St. Peters.
Battle sophomore Vernell Holt Jr. led the scoring with 14 points, with senior Ethan Wiley producing an additional 12 points.
The Spartans improved to 15-6 ahead of one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the Central Missouri Activities Conference. Battle next hosts rival Rock Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kewpies boys basketball loses to CMAC-leading Jays
Hickman boys basketball lost to Jefferson City 68-47 in a matchup between the two teams atop the conference standings.
The Kewpies (15-6, 3-1 CMAC) struggled from the beginning, allowing the Jays (14-6, 4-0) to go on a 5-0 run in the first two minutes of play.
Hickman brought it back to within 12 points in the third quarter, but Jefferson City responded with a six-point run to secure the victory.
Hickman will next take on Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph.
Spartans girls hoops slips up at Helias
Battle girls basketball lost 55-48 to Helias on the road.
A rough third quarter in which the Crusaders (17-4, 2-1 CMAC) outscored the Spartans (16-6, 3-2 CMAC) 27-9 helped seal the game. Kaelyn Johnson led the scoring for Battle with 21 points.
The Spartans will get a week off before traveling to face St. James at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Kewpies girls basketball falls against Westminster Christian
Hickman girls basketball fell 54-49 after a back-and-forth matchup against Westminster Christian Academy in Columbia.
Ella Rogers led Hickman with 18 points. The Kewpies next host Nixa at 1 p.m. Saturday.