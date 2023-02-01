ASHLAND — Depth and perseverance allowed Battle boys basketball to outlast Kirksville in a 75-67 win Wednesday night. The victory secured the Spartans a spot in the Southern Boone Classic championship game on Saturday against Fort Zumwalt South.

Battle (13-6) had five players score in double figures against the Tigers (13-6) — Tay Patrick, Justin Goolsby, Ethan Wiley, Vernell Holt Jr. and Tate McCubbin.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

