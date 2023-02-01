ASHLAND — Depth and perseverance allowed Battle boys basketball to outlast Kirksville in a 75-67 win Wednesday night. The victory secured the Spartans a spot in the Southern Boone Classic championship game on Saturday against Fort Zumwalt South.
Battle (13-6) had five players score in double figures against the Tigers (13-6) — Tay Patrick, Justin Goolsby, Ethan Wiley, Vernell Holt Jr. and Tate McCubbin.
“We’re just very deep,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. “There’s no one or two guys you can key on to stop us.”
McCubbin was the first Spartan to step up, and he did so as a powerhouse in the post. The junior scored 10 points in the first quarter, most of which came from second- and third-chance points.
Isaac Danielson also stood out right away for the Tigers, scoring 12 of Kirksville’s 21 first-quarter points. However, Danielson got into foul trouble early in the game, causing him to sit on the bench for almost all of the second quarter.
Holt and Patrick shot the lights out early in the second quarter, leading Battle on a 13-0 run to start the period. Kirksville struggled to adjust and wound up using two of its timeouts within the first 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the quarter.
Although scoring played a key role in the Spartans’ 44-29 halftime lead, Pallardy attributed the strong performance to his team’s defense.
“We started paying more attention to where their shooters were,” Pallardy said. “Once we were able to get out in transition, it fueled us.”
Danielson returned after halftime and lit up the scoreboard with 15 points for Kirksville. The Tigers didn’t miss a shot in the first five minutes of the second half, cutting Battle’s lead to one prior to the fourth quarter.
The Spartans kept their heads up and went to work over the final eight minutes. Wiley opened the fourth quarter with five points, giving Battle an eight-point lead.
“We have a lot of talent,” Pallardy said. “I think that’s probably our biggest strength.”
Tipoff between the Spartans and Fort Zumwalt South is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Ashland.